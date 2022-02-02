Gov. Cox signs first 9 bills of 2022 general Legislative session

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 2, 2022) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox on Wednesday signed nine bills, the first of the 2022 General Legislative Session.

The are:

HB 183: In-Person Learning Amendments

“In-person learning is critical to the development of children and youth,” Cox said in a news release issued by his officer. “With this bill, we have clarified how schools transition to remote learning when significant illness threatens a school’s ability to safely continue in person learning.

“Test to Stay is one element of a layered approach to offer in-person learning in a safe manner. This law clarifies that the state will implement Test to Stay when it is determined that it will be helpful in controlling the spread of COVID-19. The virus has been evolving and our response needs to too.”

Base budget bills

HB 1: Public Education Base Budget Amendments

HB 5: Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environmental Quality Base Budget

HB 6: Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Base Budget

HB 7: Social Services Base Budget

SB 1: Higher Education Base Budget

SB 4: Business, Economic Development, and Labor Base Budget

SB 6: Infrastructure and General Government Base Budget

SB 7: National Guard, Veterans Affairs, and Legislature Base Budget

Cox’s comments on the Base Budget bills follow:

“Utah has consistently built rainy day reserves since the last economic downturn — even during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s major rainy day fund balances total more than $1.15 billion as of FY 2022, including $231 million in deposits made at the end of FY 2021. We’re thrilled that the Legislature agrees that planning for future unknowns is vital to our economic health with the allocation of an additional $57 million in rainy day fund deposits.

“Reflective of its continuous AAA bond rating, Utah consistently considers both long-term and short-term impacts when budgeting for infrastructure. We are grateful that the Legislature agreed to address authorized and outstanding bonds with one-time funds for the prison and FrontRunner double-track projects to ensure that our children do not have to pay for what we want today. This excellent use of one-time funds demonstrates the fiscal responsibility and foresight that our federal partners lack.”