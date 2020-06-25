Gov. Herbert issues declaration honoring Utah Korean War veterans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — In commemoration of Korean War Remembrance Day, June 25, 2020, Governor Gary R. Herbert issued a declaration honoring Utahns who fought in the Korean War, which began 70 years ago today and lasted three years.

“Seventy years ago, the United States and the Republic of Korea stood at the frontlines together to protect freedom and democracy,” Gov. Gary R. Herbert said in a prepared statement.

“Often, the Korean War is overshadowed by World War II and the Vietnam War, but we must never forget the sacrifice and courage of the thousands of Utahns who endured the unforgiving cold, cascading downpour and unforgiving heat. Let us take today to raise our flags high in honor of our veterans and reflect on the principles they valiantly defended.”

Herbert also issued a proclamation for Korean War Remembrance Day:

Whereas, June 25, 2020, marks the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, a conflict where the United States came to the defense of the Republic of Korea, also known as South Korea, to protect freedom and democracy;

Whereas, the Korean War is often called “The Forgotten War” or “The Unknown War,” and we express gratitude to the veterans who humbly served to protect our freedoms and secure the freedoms of our allies in Korea;

Whereas, more than five million Americans served during the Korean War, including more than 33,000 Killed in Action, more than 103,000 wounded, and approximately 7,000 who were Prisoners of War, in addition to the 7,800 Americans who remain Missing In Action to this day;

Whereas, approximately 17,000 Utahns served during the Korean War, including almost 450 Utahns who gave the ultimate sacrifice;

Whereas, the Utah National Guard played a pivotal role in the war, with approximately 2,000 officers and members courageously serving in the blistering heat and bitter cold during combat and combat support roles in Korea, notably in the field artillery;

Whereas, the war also played a significant impact on Utah’s economy, with military installations like the Ogden Air Material Command employing thousands of civilians, while the state played a pivotal role in shipping materials like coal to support the war effort;

Whereas, there are approximately 9,000 Korean War Veterans who currently reside in Utah;

Whereas, the Korean War secured peace, prosperity and economic growth for the Republic of Korea, a devoted ally of the United State of America;

Whereas, Utah and the Republic of Korea enjoy a close cultural, economic, educational and business relations through Utah’s sister-state, the Gyeonggi Province, the University of Utah Asia Campus, and a thriving Korean community in Utah; and

Whereas, the sacrifices and bravery the men and women who fought in the Korean War exhibited will never be forgotten and we are grateful for their service;

Now, Therefore, I, Gary R. Herbert, Governor of the great state of Utah, do hereby declare June 25, 2020 as, Korean War Remembrance Day in Utah.

To download a pdf version of the proclamation, click here.

The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs is also collecting veterans’ stories and photos to share with more Utahns on the service and sacrifice of Korean War veterans. To participate, click here.

The Korean War, which began June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea, ended on July 27, 1953. More than 23,600 Americans were killed and more than 103,000 were wounded during the conflict. The Korean peninsula is still divided today.