Governor releases Executive Order allowing remote signature gathering for local referenda

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary Herbert has issued an Executive Order that will make it possible for Utahns gathering signatures for citizen referenda to continue gathering handwritten signatures through email or fax.

This will allow signature gathering to continue in compliance with the social distancing standards contained in the governor’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive, which aims to slow the spread of COVID-19, said a news release from the governor’s office.

The governor released the following statement:

“Citizen initiatives are an important part of our democratic process here in Utah. At this time, however, door-to-door signature gathering poses an unnecessary health risk, both to signature gatherers, and to the households they visit. This order creates a path forward for the signature gathering process for referenda while preserving the requirement for handwritten signatures.”

View the order here.