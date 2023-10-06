GPS tracking leads police to SLC bank robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — GPS tracking devices amidst the stolen cash has led to a federal grand jury indictment for an alleged bank robber.

The grand jury charged Robert L. Durazo, 41, of Salt Lake City, with armed robbery; using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence: and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Thursday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah.

Police caught up with Durazo as he was burying the proceeds, and the GPS devices, in a garden, according to the release from Department of Justice prosecutors.

He is accused in the Sept. 25 hold-up of the Golden West Credit Union, 769 E. South Temple, in Salt Lake City. “Upon entering the credit union, Durazo, wearing a face covering and an orange construction sweatshirt, brandished a Glock 19 handgun, and pointed the firearm directly at four employees.”

Durazo instructed the employees to move backwards and allegedly collected a total of more than $3,000 in cash from three tills and fled the scene. “Each of the three tills contained a GPS tracking device inside of the stolen money,” U.S. Attorney for Utah Trina A. Higgins said.

The GPS devices were monitored remotely, according to the press statement. and a Volvo, later identified as registered to Durazo, was tracked to a Chevron gas station in North Salt Lake.

The initial responding officer observed a male across the street from the Chevron, later identified as Durazo, digging into a garden. Officers recovered a large sum of money, three tracking devices and a Costco receipt of Durazo’s buried in the garden.