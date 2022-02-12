Grand County Sheriff seeks public’s help in investigation of recent Spanish Valley explosion, fire

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has released some information regarding recent explosions in the Spanish Valley area.

According to a GCSO post on Facebook, there has been some explosive blasting on private property in the Millcreek area during daylight hours Monday, Feb. 7, to Friday, Feb 11.

This blasting is expected to continue through sometime next week, the post says.

“Last night, February 10th, around 9:15 PM, there was a reported explosion in the Roberts Drive and Redcliff Road area,” the post says.

“A brush fire was started due to the explosion. Moab City Police Department, Moab Valley Fire Department, and Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area. This explosion is currently being investigated.”

The GCSO is asking anyone who has any security camera footage in that area to call the sheriff’s office at 435-259-8115, and ask to speak with an investigator.