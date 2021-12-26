‘Grandma’ and ‘reindeer’ star in music video by American Fork police

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Now that Christmas Eve 2021 has come and gone without any Utah reports of reindeer attacks, we feel safe in sharing cautionary holiday video posted by the American Fork Police Department.

The video depicts a woman described as “Grandma,” and her tragic demise at the hooves of Santa’s sleigh crew.

It’s set to the tune of Elmo & Patsy‘s 1979 pop song, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” but the soundtrack may be the only thing authentic about it.

For example, the actor portraying Rudolph looks suspiciously like a like a police K9 with fake antlers on its head and a small red sphere attached to its muzzled its snout.

Grandma gets run over not while walking home, but while in a police meeting room by the alleged “reindeer.”

And that eggnog swilling Grandma, if she wanted to, could pass for a bearded American Fork Police officer wearing a gray wig with random curlers, who appears to be wearing a cardigan with the initials of the AFPD.

We suppose we can forgive the crazily coiffed “Grandpa” for drinking a non-alcoholic (root) beer to ease his grief.

But even in somewhat staged and fictionalized version of the dramatic song, should the paramedics really be giggling?

Directing and casting questions aside, it’s a fun video.

To see the whole thing, click here.