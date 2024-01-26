Hawaii Police investigating drowning of Utahn

KONA, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Hawaii‘i Island police are investigating a possible drowning Thursday morning of a 83-year-old man visiting from Utah.

At 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, Kona patrol officers and Hawaii‘i Fire Department (HFD) personnel responded to the Keauhou Pier for a report of a possible drowning, according to a Thursday afternoon press release from the police department.

“Through investigation, officers learned that the victim, Wayne Argyle of Centerville, Utah, was participating in a guided snorkeling tour in Kealakekua Bay. Following a safety brief, Argyle was in the water for approximately five minutes before he was observed by a crew member to be drifting face down towards the boat.

“The crew member tried getting his attention by calling Argyle’s name and then tapping him on the back, at which time he did not respond to either action.” Argyle was then brought onto the boat and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated by crew members as the boat returned to the Keauhou Boat Harbor where it was met by HFD medics.

Medics continued medical treatment as Argyle was transported to the Kona Community Hospital. “Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and Argyle was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.”

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected. Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Kona Patrol Officer John Harvey at 808-935-3311 or by e-mail at [email protected] .