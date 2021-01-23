Hazardous winter weather outlook issued for Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a hazardous weather outlook Friday for much of Utah and southwest Wyoming, with significant snow across areas of the northern Wasatch Front.

Precipitation, which began Friday afternoon is expected to increase in coverage and

intensity Friday night as a storm system moves into the area. Significant snow is expected in the mountains while many valleys will see rain or a rain/snow mix gradually transition to snow late Friday night.

Precipitation is expected to continue across northern and central Utah on Saturday into Saturday evening, with accumulating snow expected down to the valley floors. Snow will be heavy at times in the mountains.

“Another winter storm is expected to cross the area Monday through Tuesday,” NWS says. “Widespread accumulating snow will be possible across mainly southern and central Utah, with a potential for significant snow in the southern mountains.”

The weekend forecast for Salt Lake City and surrounding areas is as follows: