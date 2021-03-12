Herriman officials expedite installation of planned traffic light at site of fatal collision

HERRIMAN, Utah, March 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Herriman City officials have announced that in the wake of a fatal traffic accident Wednesday, they will expedite the planned installation of a traffic light at the crash site.

“Yesterday there was a tragic accident at the location of 6400 West and Main Street,” a statement on the city’s Facebook page says. “Our deepest sympathies go out to all those affected.”

The Wednesday accident was first called in at 4:25 p.m. Two vehicles collided, and the crash left two people critically injured.

“Unified Fire Authority also responded to the scene and provided medical attention for the injured parties. An 89-year-old female was transported to the hospital by air ambulance, and another 91-year-old male was transported by ambulance to the hospital.”

The woman transported by air ambulance succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, the statement says. Her name has not yet been released.

“We have received many inquiries in the last day about the need for a traffic signal at this location to help improve safety,” the City’s statement says. Herriman City has been working on installation of a signal in this intersection.”

The project budget was approved last summer for this fiscal year, the statement says. In September, the city gained rights for the signal’s right of way.

“The project, which has already been combined with a water line project in the same area, went to bid in February and a contractor was selected in the same month. In a previously scheduled pre-construction meeting which took place today, the contractor and Salt Lake County (who also partners on the project) agreed to help expedite the project and minimize any delay.”

The waterline project will begin next week, the statement says.

“Substantial completion for the project is anticipated for May 21, at which point the traffic signal will be installed. Its completion is estimated to be by the end of June.

“Once again, our hearts go out to those affected.”