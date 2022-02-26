Hill AFB’s 388 Fighter Wing updates mission patrolling NATO’s eastern flank

GERMANY, Feb. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa shared an update from the current mission in Europe, which Hill Air Force’s 388 Fighter Wing shared on its Facebook page.

The 388 Fighter Wing is among those deployed to Germany’s Spangdahlem Air Force Base, which is within easy flight distance of Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russian troops.

For HAFB crews, the mission is to patrol air space.

“We are facing a dynamic environment, and the deployment of F-35s to NATO’s eastern flank enhances our defensive posture and amplifies the Alliance’s interoperability,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Force in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander.

“Six United States Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron currently operating out of base after being deployed Feb. 24, to the Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions in support of NATO’s collective defense.

The fifth generation aircraft, originally from Hill Air Force Base , Utah, will be supporting NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission for an period of time from forward operating locations at Estonia’s Amari Air Base, Lithuania’s Siauliai Air Base, and Romania’s Fetesti Air Base, the statement says.