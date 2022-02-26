SLCPD: Suspect apprehended after waiving real-looking toy pistol at traffic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officers took a 26-year-old man into custody Friday after he allegedly brandished a realistic-looking toy pistol at passing motorists.

Police were alerted at about 8:24 a.m. of a man pointing a gun at cars in the area of 400 S. West Temple.

Patrol officers in the area responded and took suspect Magalay M. Buwa into custody, and recovered the “weapon,” a realistic-looking toy pistol.

“I witnessed the AP (arrested person) walking up a side walk with an object in his hand, waving it around,” says Buwa’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the SLCPD.

“I was then approached by a bystander that informed me that the AP had a firearm in his hand and was pointing it at vehicles.”

“The firearm was found to be a toy airsoft gun,” the statement says. “A witness filled out a statement saying that ‘I saw an individual near Pioneer Park brandishing what appeared to be a pistol at traffic.’ Another witness aid ‘I felt unsafe.'”

Buwa faces charges of:

Threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Buwa was later released after agreeing to conditions including he appear for required court appearances, cooperate with a daily automated phone check in, refrain from committing criminal offenses, and attend twice monthly Criminal Justice System meetings and/or appropriate classes.