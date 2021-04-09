Hill fighter wings to perform F-35 flyover at Weber State Saturday

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, April 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two F-35A Lightning IIs, flown by pilots from the active duty 388th and Air Force Reserve 419th Fighter Wings at Hill Air Force base, will perform a flyover in Weber County this weekend.

The flyover will be over Weber State University’s Stewart Stadium Saturday at 1 p.m., said a news release from Hill AFB.

The flyover will take place prior to kickoff of the Wildcats’ last regular season football game, versus the Idaho State Bengals.

“Residents in Ogden, and along the east bench, are likely used to the sound of aircraft, but at a planned 1,000 feet above the stadium, they should be prepared for the jets being much closer than during routine daily flying,” the news release said.

The 388th FW and 419th FW are the Air Force’s first combat-capable F-35A units. They fly and maintain a fleet of 78 aircraft in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both the active duty and reserve components, the news release said.