Hill Fighter Wins to do night flight exercises in March, April

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, March 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings will conduct local night-flying operations with the F-35A Lightning II on Monday through March 22, and through much of April.

Night flying is scheduled to be completed by 10:30 p.m. most evenings, says a statement issued by Hill Air Force Base. Exact days and times may vary based on factors including weather, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range, and other support elements

“Hill’s fighter wings must train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities,” the Hill statement says. “The F-35A is the nation’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft with capabilities vital to deter potential adversaries.”

All three of the wing’s fighter squadrons have deployed in support of combat operations and remain ready when called upon. Hill AFB is home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs. The 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings are the Air Force’s first combat-capable F-35A units, and fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components.