Hogle Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo parents Stephanie (6) and Ja (4) have welcomed a son. He stands 6 feet 2 inches, and weighed 169 pounds at birth.

The new baby giraffe was born at 8:45 p.m. Friday.

“The calf already shows strong, healthy behaviors — walking, nursing, and staying close to mom,” says a Zoo birth announcement issued Wednesday.

“In preparation for the birth, our team created a soft-landing area to support the calf’s natural six-foot drop into the world. The birth occurred in the African Savanna barn, where Animal Care staff monitored through security cameras and the natural process occurred as hoped without our intervention.”

Stephanie and her yet-unnamed calf will not be on display “until the spring, as they’re being given time to bond and adjust in a quiet, comfortable environment,” the Zoo statement says.

“The giraffe herd stays indoors during cooler months when temperatures are below 50 degrees, enjoying the African Savanna barn.”

The calf is described by his care team as “strong, brave, curious, and gregarious, often exploring new spaces before his mother and eagerly approaching keepers for his first health checkup, where he was weighed and had a blood draw.”

This is Stephanie’s second calf, following Reyna, born in 2022. Now a more experienced mother, she confidently cares for her newborn, grooming, nursing, and keeping a watchful eye as he explores his surroundings. This birth also marks a milestone for Ja, as this is his first calf. He transferred from Memphis Zoo to Hogle Zoo in June 2022 on a breeding recommendation.

“The rest of the herd shows great interest in their newest member, watching him curiously. The calf will soon meet a few select herd mates, including Minka, Reyna, and Bakari” the Zoo statement says. “Once he’s a little older, he’ll be introduced to his dad, Ja.”

The birth of this calf marks an important step in protecting this vulnerable species. Giraffes, the tallest land mammals, are found in Africa’s savannas, grasslands, and open woodlands, primarily south of the Sahara Desert. Giraffes form loose social groups, living in ever-shifting herds of 2 to 70 individuals. Giraffes are threatened by habitat loss, human population growth, and poaching.