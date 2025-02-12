Breaking: WVCPD investigating after 2 adults shot; schools placed on lockdown

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are on the scene after shootings in the area of 3860 Birmingham Drive.

“Two adult victims taken to hospital,” a WVCPD social media post says. “Both in serious condition. A person has been detained for questioning. Investigators are on scene.”

A Granite School District statement says multiple area schools had been on secure protocol, which is standard when there is police activity in the area. Those schools included Taylorsville Elementary, Fremont Elementary, Granger Elementary, Vista Elementary, Plymouth Elementary, Eisenhower Jr. High, West Lake Jr. High STEM, Granger High School and Taylorsville High.

“These incidents are not suspected to be related to the school in any way, and the protocols have been issued out of an abundance of caution,” the district statement says. “Parents, please do not come to the school as they are not able to let you in the building. We will update you as soon as possible.”

A subsequent district statement says that Taylorsville High School has been released from secure protocol, and that “Roosevelt Continuation School has entered secure protocol out of an abundance of caution.”

A 12:17 p.m. update says that Taylorsville Elementary, Granger High School and Roosevelt Continuation school “will remain under secure protocol while police activity continues off campus. All other schools will be lifted from the secure protocol.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are released.