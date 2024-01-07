Husband dead, wife jailed after shooting in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead and his wife has been booked into the Utah County jail after a shooting Saturday in Provo.

“At 7:42 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6th, 2024, Provo Police officers responded to a reported shooting between a married couple, at their home in northwest Provo,” a statement from the Provo Police Department says.

“The victim, Corry Fausett, was found deceased. After interviewing the suspect, Melissa Johnson-Fausett, investigators booked Johnson-Fausett into the Utah County Jail on one charge of homicide.

“There are no other suspects in this incident, nor is there any threat to the community.”

The investigation is ongoing, the police statement says. Johnson-Fausett’s arrest documents have not yet been filed.