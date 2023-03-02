Idaho judge rules spouses Chad, Lori Daybell to face murder charges in separate trials

ST. ANTHONY. Idaho, March 2, 2023 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Idaho District Judge Steven Boyce has separated the case of accused murderers Chad and Lori Daybell, according to the East Idaho News.

The couple is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Lori’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, whose remains were recovered in June of 2020.

The Daybells also are charged in the October 2019 death of Tammy Douglas Daybell, the previous wife of Chad Daybell, who is a former Utah resident.

Lori Daybell, 49, appeared in person in Fremont County court Thursday, and Chad Daybell, 54, appeared over Zoom.

The topic of the hearing was whether the couple’s case should be split into two based on new DNA evidence that was made available to all parties in the case.

This is not the first time the topic of splitting the case has come up, but up until now, Boyce has opted to keep the case together, East Idaho News reported.

The trial was scheduled to begin on April 3 in Ada County. Lori Daybell is still expected to go to trial on that date, but the trial for Chad has now been vacated, the news agency reported. Chad Daybell’s trial will be rescheduled at a later date.