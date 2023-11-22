Investigation continues after dirt bike rider, 12, killed in Tooele County collision

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are still seeking answers after a Monday evening collision in Tooele County that killed a 12-year-old boy riding a dirt bike.

The incident happened at about 5:46 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 138 and Sun Valley Drive, in the Grantsville area, according to information shared by Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol.

“A 12-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the shoulder of SR-138 near the intersection of Sun Valley (Drive),” Roden’s account says.

“A white Mercedes was traveling westbound at the same location and turned to go south on Sun Valley (Drive). The dirtbike collided with the front passenger door of the Mercedes in a T-bone collision.

“The 12-year-old male dirtbike rider sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. There were no injuries reported out of the Mercedes.”

State Route 138 remained closed until about 9 p.m. Monday.

“It does not appear that the motorcycle had any headlights,” Roden said. “Troopers are also investigating whether the Mercedes made the turn prematurely crossing the double yellow lines.”