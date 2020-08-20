Iron County Sheriff’s K-9 finds 30 pounds meth during traffic stop

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is sharing its pride in a K-9 officer who prevented the possible sale of about 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

“Deputy Brandon Kelly and K9 Link were called to assist UHP on a traffic stop,” a social media statement says.

“After showing behavior consistent with the odor of narcotics, a search of the vehicle was conducted,” the ICSO statement says.

“Approximately 30 pounds of meth were located inside the vehicle.”

Link also got congratulations in the form of follower posts:

“The goodest of boys!!,” one commenter said.

“Good boy. Get those drugs off the street,” a second follower said.

“Hope K9 Link got a extra treat and a good ear scratch!,” said a third person of the dozens to offer doggie and officer praise.