Iron County traffic stops yield meth, heroin, 5 arrests

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two traffic stops in Iron County on Saturday night resulted in the arrests of five people who officials say were transporting drugs to locations in Utah.

At about 10:40 p.m., Iron County Sheriff’s Deputy Wade Lee pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation near milepost 62 on Interstate 15, an Iron County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

The deputy noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the three occupants “produced the marijuana without a doctor’s prescription,” according to the news release.

A search of the vehicle turned up about a pound of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm.

The meth was headed to a residence in Central Utah, the sheriff’s office said.

The three suspects were arrested and have been identified as Scott Hancock, Theresa Bretz, and Emmett Anderson.

At about 10 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol made a traffic stop and requested the ICSO K-9.

Cpl. Shawn Peterson and K-9 Bolos responded.

UHP Trooper Hull told Gephardt Daily that Bolos indicated the presence of narcotics, and about two and a half pounds of heroin were located in luggage in the trunk of the vehicle.

Trooper Hull said the drugs were bound for Salt Lake City, and two men were arrested in that incident.

“These two loads of narcotics only represent a small percentage of the drug problem we face across the state and in our communities,” the sheriff’s office stated in its news release.