Jeep driver killed in crash with semi truck north of Moab, UHP says

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, March 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident which happened Wednesday night in Grand County.

According to the UHP, the crash occurred about 10 p.m., when a southbound Jeep Wrangler crossed into oncoming traffic on U.S. 91 and collided with a northbound semi truck.

The Jeep’s 66-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old woman passenger was transported an area hospital. Her condition was not available Thursday morning.

The driver of the semi received minor injuries, the UHP said.

Why the Jeep crossed the double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic has yet to be determined.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.