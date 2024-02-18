Judge orders possible life sentence for killer in 2021 South Jordan murder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The shooter in a 2021 homicide at a South Jordan party after two fist fights has been sentenced to prison possibly for life.



A 3rd District Court judge has sentenced Anthony Dominic Rendon to 15 years to life for the murder of 19-year-old Kelly Glaubensklee, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.



Rendon, 18 at the time of the killing, earned the 15 years to life term for first-degree felony murder and three to five years for one count of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, to be served consecutively.



In addition, Rendon was sentenced to three to five years for each of the remaining nine counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, all to be served concurrently to the first two charges.



“We appreciate Judge Pettit considering the gravity of the crimes committed by the defendant and the danger he posed to our entire community when she sentenced him to a minimum of nearly 20 years in prison,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.



Rendon was arrested at his family’s home in West Jordan two days after the June 6, 2021, killing.

Rendon’s charging documents say that at 1:57 a.m. June 6, a Sunday, South Jordan police responded to 1472 W. 11400 South on a fight in progress call with shots fired.

“South Jordan officers arrived on the scene and found a large number of people,” the court files say. “Reportedly, one male was shot. The location is a residence where a party was occurring.”

Witnesses reported that several people were involved in a physical altercation where punches were thrown, and a female was punched by an unknown male. Shortly afterward, the same group engaged in a second physical fight.

At the shooting scene, “several individuals were seen entering a vehicle and started to leave when the vehicle stopped,” according to Rendon’s probable cause affidavit, adding that multiple people surrounded the bright blue car and kicked it, causing damage, as it started to drive away.

“When the vehicle stopped, a male, later identified as Anthony Dominic Rendon, displayed a firearm while inside the vehicle, pointed the firearm at several individuals at the party and discharged a .40 caliber weapon,” the statement says. “Thirteen silver .40 caliber spent shell casings were recovered from the crime scene.”

One adult male, Kelly Glaubensklee, was struck with a single bullet in the chest, police said.

“Life saving efforts were made to help Kelly; however, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Kelly is the same person who engaged in a physical fight with the juvenile male who was driving the vehicle Anthony shot from,” the statement says.

“Witnesses stated the shooter leaned out of the window and started shooting. Several videos were captured from witnesses at the party and provided to the initial officers on scene.”

Videos showed the shooting came from the position where Rendon was seated in the car, the police statement says.

