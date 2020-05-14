Lagoon Amusement Park opens Biergarten Restaurant for dine-in, takeout

FARMINGTON, Utah, May 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Lagoon Amusement Park will be opening its Biergarten Restaurant for dine-in and takeout beginning Thursday afternoon.

A news release from Lagoon said the German-themed restaurant will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking and admission will be free for both dining and takeout, the news release said.

“Please note that the rides and season pass photo tent will NOT be open,” the news release said. “As we have said repeatedly, Lagoon continues to work to have the park ready to open. As we work with health officials, we hope to have better news to announce in the coming weeks.”

The planned hours for the Biergarten Restaurant will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sunday.

