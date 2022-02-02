Lake effect snow snarls morning commute for Utah drivers; UDOT says delay traveling if you can

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch Front drivers are being told to delay their morning travel plans due to dangerous road conditions across parts of northern Utah.

According to a tweet by the Utah Department of Transportation, “Temps in the teens and 20s combined with widespread snowfall have made roads slick. Our plows are out, but conditions are still challenging and drivers need to use caution.”

The early morning bands of lake effect snow turned roadways into skating rinks with dozens of slide-off accidents and fender benders being reported across the region.

As of 8 a.m. traffic was at a standstill on I-15 between Salt Lake City and Provo. It was slowing going on I-215 belt routes, as well as on I-80 in Tooele County.

UDOT is reminding skiers heading up to Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons that “Roadway Restriction Approved Traction Control Devices Required Both Directions.”

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City predicted the snowfall would taper off around 9 a.m. although road conditions will remain hazardous.