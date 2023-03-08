Las Vegas boy, 13, missing since Feb. 2 may be in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the pubic’s help locating a 13-year-old Nevada boy missing since Feb. 2.

Deputies recently received a tip that Nathaniel Kling, of Las Vegas, was seen near Gunlock, the sheriff’s office stated on social media.

“Although deputies responded to the area we were unable to locate him,” the post states.

Nathaniel was reported to be near Gunlock around 3 p.m. Sunday and may be with two men, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches and about 180 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Nathaniel’s whereabouts is asked to call 435-634-5730 and reference case No. 23W001241.