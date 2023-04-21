Latest active flooding alert map posted

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety’s daily posting of flood problem areas in the state begun this week Thursday shows some small changes.

The Weber River, Ogden River and Hyrum Dam, added Wednesday, remain, while Loafers Canyon in Utah County was taken off the “Active Areas of Flooding Concern” map. The DPS began publishing the flood map on its website Tuesday.

Emigration Creek and both Big and Little Cottonwood creeks remain a concern in the state’s most populous area. Added Thursday was Baker Dam in southwest Utah.

https://publicsafety.utah.gov/2023/04/20/daily-utah-flooding-situation-report-2/ View at

o0o