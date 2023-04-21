UHP video shows drivers how to share road with bicyclists

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Did you know: It’s illegal to drive too close when passing a bicycle on the road.

The Utah Highway Patrol posted that bit of information in a gentle reminder Thursday on social media, with a video. “How do we share the road, and give cyclists enough space while we go around or pass them?” asks the UHP.

“We follow the 3 Foot Rule!

“Utah Code 41-6a-706.5 states that motorists may not pass within three feet of a moving bicycle.

“See what we mean by three feet and travel safe out there!” The 23-second video shows handy visual guides, such as a typical acoustic guitar is three feet long, as well as three 2-litter soda containers.