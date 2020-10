LAYTON, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton City police are searching for an alleged porch pirate.

“This man is suspected of stealing a package from a porch in west Layton on Sunday morning, Oct. 11,” said a Facebook post from Layton City Police Department.

If you can help officials identify him, message Layton City PD or call 801-497-8300 and reference incident #20-15054.