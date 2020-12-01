Lehi 19-year-old having mental crisis fatally injured on Pioneer Crossing on-ramp

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man was fatally injured Monday evening when he was struck by two vehicles on the Pioneer Crossing southbound on-ramp.

The young man was having a mental health crisis and had been involved in an altercation with his father at home in Lehi, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street.

The 19-year-old fled the home, but his father was able to talk him into his pickup truck to go to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, Street said.

Just before 5:26 p.m., while they were en route to the hospital, the son jumped from the truck on Pioneer Crossing. He sustained head and arm injuries, but wasn’t incapacitated.

“The father attempted to secure the son again in the truck,” Street said. “The son then stripped all of his clothing and again jumped from the truck and ran onto the Pioneer Crossing southbound on-ramp.”

He was subsequently struck by two vehicles traveling on the ramp and suffered fatal injuries.

Officials have not released the young man’s name.