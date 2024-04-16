Lehi police K-9 Moki dies from unexpected medical condition

LEHI, Utah, April 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Lehi police say retiring K-9 Moki died Sunday due to an unexpected medical condition.

“Moki served the citizens of Lehi City as a dedicated partner and friend to his handler, Corporal Cole Peterson for 8 years,” the Lehi City Police Department stated on social media Monday. “Moki was in the process of retiring and passed away due to an unexpected medical condition.

“We salute you for your unwavering loyalty to your best friend and handler as well as to the citizens that you loved interacting with over these past 8 years.

“Moki, you have served us all well, now go and rest.”