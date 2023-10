BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful police announced Wednesday that they responded to South Davis Junior High Wednesday after a report that turned out to be unfounded.

“South Davis Jr. High School was placed in lockdown for a brief time this afternoon after a report was received of a student with a gun,” the department tweeted at 3:44 p.m.

“We responded quickly and determined the report was false. At this time we have no further information to share.”