Logan City Fire crews respond to scene of rollover

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A rollover accident required extrication of the injured, according to a Tuesday press release from the Logan City Fire Department.

Logan City Police also responded after the call came to dispatch at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday. The accident happened when a 73-year-old woman swerved her SUV to avoid hitting a cat, police said.

Three fire department units responded to the mishap.

“The vehicle was stabilized, and a single occupant was extricated and transported in good condition to an area hospital.”