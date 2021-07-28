Lt. Gov. Deirdre Henderson announces ‘Return Utah’ job program

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson on Tuesday announced the official launch of the “Return Utah” job opportunity program.

The initiative aims to expand workforce opportunities in Utah for those re-entering the workforce after an extended absence, according to a news release from the Office of the Governor.

The first cohort of the new program is now live, with jobs posted on the site. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 1, with an expected start date of Sept. 7. These positions are designed for those who are looking to re-enter the workforce after an extended absence of two or more years, the news release said. The cohort is structured to provide applicants with the experience, training, skills, and mentoring needed to return to the workforce

“I invite those who are ready to return to work to join the ‘Return Utah’ program,” said Henderson. “We need their experience, creativity, and excitement in our workforce today.”

The “Return Utah” program features two tracks, return-to-work opportunities in state government and short-term training at Utah colleges and universities through the “Learn and Work” program. Through “Learn and Work” in Utah, unemployed or under-employed individuals receive tuition assistance to enroll in short-term training programs at Utah colleges and universities. “The training prepares them for higher-paying and more stable high-impact careers in industries including computer science, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and business,” the news release said.

Learn more at ltgovernor.utah.gov.