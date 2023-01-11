Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.

Hundreds of people reported feeling or hearing the mild quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey said was centered 10 miles southwest of Henefer, at a depth of approximately 4.7 miles below the surface.

Within hours, regional residents filed 60 ‘Did You Feel It’ reports with the USGS, while scores of others took to social media to find out if neighbors felt that “bump” in the night.

“Yep. I’m in east Bountiful,” wrote one Facebook user. “It was more like a big bump at my place. Wish it was a plow.”



“I thought it was a helicopter or a snowplow, lol, then I got the notification,” wrote another Facebook user.

“I felt it. Instant flashbacks from a few years ago,” said a third.

That flashback likely harkens to the magnitude 5.7 Magna quake which rocked northern Utah the morning of March 18, 2020.

Houses and buildings shook from one end of the Salt Lake Valley to the other, with the quake being felt as far south as Spanish Fork and as far north as Evanston, Wyoming.

Brick facades crumbled into the streets in downtown Magna and Salt Lake City.

A ruptured water line and damaged control tower combined to close Salt Lake International.

On the Valley’s far west side 48 mobile homes had to be condemned after being knocked from their foundations.

While there were no reports of deaths or serious injuries in the 2020 earthquake, the economic impact was considerable with an estimated $70 million in structural damage alone.

Recently, a small cluster of mild quakes have captured the attention of northern Utah residents. Four temblors ranging from magnitude 2.9 to 2.0 were felt near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan on January 2 and 3rd. While hundreds reported feeling the quakes, there were no reports of damage or injuries.