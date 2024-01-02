Man, 41, killed in Tooele County rollover

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Saturday evening in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 60, in Tooele County.

The incident happened at about 5:19 p.m., Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

An eastbound Nissan Murano “drifted off the left shoulder and rolled through the median and onto the westbound lanes,” Roden said.

“The 41-year-old male driver was not belted, and was ejected. He sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. He was the only occupant.”

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information released.