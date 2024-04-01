Man, 59, taken to hospital following snowmobile crash in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 31, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 59-year-old man was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter following a snowmobile crash Sunday in Wasatch County.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews responded at 11:38 a.m. to reports of a snowmobile crash near the west fork of the Duchesne River in the mountains east of Heber City.

“The remoteness of the area and the injuries involved required extraction by medical helicopter,” Wasatch County Search and Rescue stated on social media.

Wasatch Fire District and Intermountain Life Flight also responded.

“Thanks to all the first responders that helped in a very remote call on this Easter Sunday,” the post says.