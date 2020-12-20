SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is facing felony charges after he allegedly took in over $150,000 by selling hundreds of stolen items through various internet sites.

Tejpal Bhatia, 33, has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property and money laundering, both third-degree felonies.

Bhatia was taken into custody Thursday, Dec. 17, by an officer with the State Bureau of Investigation.

A probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County states that “Bhatia purchased stolen merchandise from various sellers at severely discounted rates sold said items on ebay, OfferUp and KSL.com.”

In the past year, the affidavit states, Bhatia made over 500 sales through ebay and earned over $150,000, according to ebay records.

“Bhatia admitted in an interview that on several occasions he purchased items that still had security devices still attached, like spider wire and screamers. He also admitted to

buying from some of the same sellers that may have been stealing the items,” the document states.

A search warrant was served at Bhatia’s home, and over 100 items were found, all of them likely stolen, according to the affidavit

Bhatia was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail with bail set at $5,000.