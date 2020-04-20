Man arrested after allegedly threatening violence, civil war in call to Salt Lake City mayor’s office

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Friday night for allegedly making a threat of violence in a phone call to Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office.

Marlin Richard Baer, 58, was charged with threat of terrorism causing official or volunteer action, a class B misdemeanor; and electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Salt Lake City Justice Court by an officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, Baer called the mayor’s office regarding the rally to protest the closure of businesses because of COVID-19 that was scheduled for Saturday.

“Marlin stated The Mayor needs to open up the city. If she doesn’t she’ll be forcibly removed from office,” the document says. “There’s a protest tomorrow and if things don’t change, a civil war is coming, and the police can’t stop me.”

The charging document says Baer also commented on the Facebook page for the protest, “Bring your guns, the civil war starts Saturday. Be prepared to defend our god given constitutional right. Let no man stand us under the time is now.”

There was concern that Baer would commit violence at the rally if the mayor didn’t remove the restrictions, and “The conduct that Marlin was engaging in regarding the threat of violence toward the mayor has caused alarm,” the charging document says.

Baer was booked into Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $5,000.