Man arrested after high-speed pursuit in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Salt Lake County late Wednesday night.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Lonny Shenandoah Archuletta, 54, is facing a charge of failure to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony.

The arresting officer located a vehicle allegedly belonging to a wanted fugitive, the statement said. The fugitive was wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, however the driver, later identified as Archuletta, fled.

“Lonny began driving at high rates of speed in excess of 70 mph on a 35 mph road,” the statement said. “Lonny then drove into oncoming traffic, posing a serious danger to all motoring public. Lonny continued to flee and due to Lonny crossing into oncoming traffic, the pursuit was terminated.”

The Utah Highway Patrol Star 9 helicopter was in the area and assisted. Once helicopter support was overhead, spikes were deployed on the suspect vehicle. The suspect then again crossed into oncoming traffic and drove from 7800 South to 7200 South in and out of the oncoming lanes, the statement said. Star 9 was able to continue observing the vehicle as it turned eastbound on 6200 South from Redwood Road.

The right side tires deflated and the vehicle slowed. Archuletta pulled into a residence in the area of of 1300 W. Bennion Blvd. (6200 South). He exited the driver’s seat and ran inside, along with two passengers. Police began call outs and all occupants including Archuletta exited the residence, the statement said.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Archuletta allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle, fleeing from police at high speeds, and driving recklessly into oncoming traffic.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.