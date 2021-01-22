Salt Lake City police searching for missing woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a missing woman.

“Anne Lancaster has not contacted family, or posted on social media since January 2020,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “Anne possibly has a mental illness and we are concerned for her safety. If anyone has any information to help find Anne, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-214185.”

Lancaster, who also goes by the last name Elliot, is 32 years old and usually has brown hair. She has blue eyes and is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. Officials said they do not have any information about what she was wearing when she was last seen.