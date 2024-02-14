Man arrested for alleged attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 43-year-old man has been booked into jail after the father of a preschooler said he witnessed the man attempt to lure his 3-year-old child into a black Tesla before fleeing the scene.

The man jailed is Travis James Groce. He was booked for investigation of child kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

South Salt Lake police were summoned to the scene, near 3800 S. 700 West, at about 5:32 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Dispatch advised the complainant, who is the father to the 3-year-old victim, stated he witnessed a suspect, described as a heavier set white male wearing a black coat and glasses, attempted to lure his children into a black Tesla before fleeing the scene,” Groce’s affidavit says.

“The family told detectives they observed Travis intentionally attempt to lure their 3-year-old child by waving his hand in the common motion of requesting the children to come to him, where the 3-year-old child actively walked towards the Tesla,” Groce’s affidavit says.

“The father noticed this and walked towards Travis, who was still in the Tesla. The suspect and the father made direct eye contact before Travis fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The suspect drove recklessly through side stress (sic) and the nearby 820 Apartments in a deliberate attempt to evade the father, who was following him in his own vehicle.

“The father was able to obtain a partial license plate number before losing sight of the Tesla.”

A records check indicated the car and partial plate observed were registered to Groce, who “is a registered sex offender convicted of lewdness involving a child.”

An Attempt To Locate went out across all police channels, and Taylorsville Police officers apprehended Groce and placed him into custody, the affidavit says.

Groce was dressed as he had been described, and the black Tesla in his garage had a plate matching the partial plate observed at the scene. The child’s father picked Groce out from a photo lineup.

Groce was ordered held without bail.