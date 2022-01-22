Man arrested for assaulting officer, damaging police car in Orem

OREM, Utah, Jan. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Idaho Falls man was booked into the Utah County jail after an Orem Police officer reportedly observed him driving recklessly, and things went downhill from there.

A probable cause statement filed when suspect Barry Lynn Patton was booked says the officer first observed Patton drive a white Dodge Avenger out of a Maverik parking lot without stopping. The car did not have a license plate, the officer noted.

Patton next drove quickly through a plumbing supply store’s parking lot, then got out of the car and yelled at the officer who had followed him, the statement says. The officer wrote that he told Patton, 63, to return to the car, but he did not.

“He began moving toward me and kept yelling angrily so I turned him toward his car and pulled his arms behind his back. I told him he was being detained and I put handcuffs on him. He then began to push against me and turn toward me so I pulled him to the ground to better control him before another officer arrived.”

The officer cuffed, Patton, who provided his name on request, but then declined to provide his birthday or reveal the location of his ID, the officer wrote in his statement. The officer found a Montana state ID, and put Patton into the back of his patrol car, he wrote.

From the back seat, Patton kicked, hit and broke parts of the patrol car, using his feet, elbows and head, the officer reported. No vehicle registration could be found for the car, and no driver license was on record for Patton, the statement says.

Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the Dodge, the statement says.

Patton complained the cuffs were too tight, so the officer opened the back door, and Patton spit out the door and onto the officer’s pants, the report says.

The officer took Patton to Timpanogos Hospital for medical clearance since he had been taken to the ground.

“While he was in my car, he continually made violent threats against me, my family, and other police officers. His statements were captured on my in-vehicle camera. He also continued to attempt to break my vehicle. While at the hospital, Barry continued to make violent threats. He was uncooperative with hospital staff while they tried to care for him.”

Patton made threats against the general public as he was driven to jail, the statement says.

Patton faces charges of:

Damage jails, a third-degree felony

Assault on officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

Propel substance/object at officer, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to disclose identity, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Operating vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor

Failure to register or expired vehicle registration, an infraction

No valid license — never obtained license, an infraction

Patton is being held without bail.