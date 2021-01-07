Man breaks arm in Wasatch County ATV rollover

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was assisted by search and rescue crews after an ATV rollover in Wasatch County Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Cascade Springs Drive near Midway.

“A 50-year-old male was attempting to climb a trail when it rolled over the top of him breaking his arm,” said a Facebook post from Wasatch County Search and Rescue. “Due to the location, a combination of side-by-sides and snowmobiles were used.”

The patient was transported to the hospital in good condition.

“Thanks to Wasatch County EMS for always working well with our team,” the post said.