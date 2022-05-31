Man dead after ATV accident in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah, May 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man is dead after an ATV accident Monday night in Heber City.

The call came in to dispatch at 9:30 p.m., a statement from the Heber City Police Department says. Officers reported to the scene, in the area of 1390 S. Highway 40.

“Heber City Police Officers arrived, and found a 22-year-old male, who was the single occupant of a Yamaha ATV,” the police statement says.

“Heber City Police Officers immediately began life-saving measures, until Wasatch County EMS could arrive and continue measures. A medical air ambulance was contacted, and was in route to the Heber Valley Hospital.

“Despite all live saving measures, the male succumbed to his injuries at the local hospital. This accident is still currently under investigation, and alcohol is being looked at as a contributing factor.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

Also assisting in the response was the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, and the Utah Highway Patrol, the statement says.