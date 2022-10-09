Man dead after motorcycle-SUV collision in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after an SVU turned left in front of him, blocking his path and causing a collision.

The accident happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 8800 South and State Street. The motorcycle was northbound when the driver of the southbound SUV turned east, crossing the lane occupied by the motorcyclist.

“Unfortunately, the motorcyclist did not make it,” Lt. Jason Nielsen, Sandy City Police, told Gephardt Daily.

Both people from the SUV were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Nielsen said. The SUV driver is cooperating with police.

“At this time, we don’t suspect drugs or alcohol,” were factors, Nielsen said. “We will be investigating whether or not speed was a factor.”

The victim was in his mid-20s, Nielsen said. His name has not yet been released.