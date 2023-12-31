Man dead in Taylorsville after being hit by SUV

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville say a man in his mid-thirties was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a SUV.

First responders were dispatched to 4940 South 4015 West about 2:15 a.m.

When police and EMTs arrived, they found the victim already deceased.

Taylorsville Police Sgt. Amanda Marriott told Gephardt Daily the driver of the SUV remained at the crash site.

When asked if impairment was involved in the deadly incident, Marriott said it did not appear to be a factor, but “had not been ruled out at this time.”

Crash scene investigators were expected to be in the area throughout much of the morning.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.