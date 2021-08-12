Man deceased, suspect arrested after shooting at Cache County construction site

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is deceased and another has been arrested after a shooting in Millville Thursday afternoon.

“Today at approximately 1 p.m. the Cache County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a construction site,” said a news release from the sheriff’s office. “One adult male Hispanic is deceased and one adult male Hispanic has been arrested.”

The name of the deceased has not been released pending family notification. The suspect has also not been identified.

“We are very early into our investigation,” the news release said. “More details will be released as information is obtained.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.