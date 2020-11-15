Man flown to hospital in critical condition after fire consumes apartment at motel in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City fire crews and police responded to a fire Saturday night in an apartment at the Majestic Rockies Motel.

The fire at the extended-stay motel, at 8901 S. State St., broke out about 9:30 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghie said.

A person in a neighboring apartment called 911 when he smelled and saw smoke and realized it was coming from the unit next door, McConaghie told Gephardt Daily.

Firefighters, having been informed that someone was still in the apartment, immediately went in, found the unconscious occupant on the floor, and brought him out with the help of Sandy police officers.

McConaghie said the 44-year-old man had burns to his arms, face and airway. A Life Flight helicopter responded to the scene and transported the man to University of Utah Hospital in critical condition.

Crews had the fire knocked down within five to 10 minutes, McConaghie said, and damage, which was confined to the one apartment, is estimated at $30,000 to $40,000. McConaghie said the entire unit will need to be torn out starting with the sheet rock.

No one else was displaced as a result of the fire.

Investigators are on scene Saturday night, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.