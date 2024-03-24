Man jailed for building shelter into hill owned by SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 62-year-old man was booked into jail Friday after Salt Lake City police say he caused thousands of dollars in damages by building a shelter into a hill on land owned by the city.

Guillermo Lozano-Arreola was charged with one count of criminal mischief causing a loss greater than $5,000, a second-degree felony.

Lozano-Arreola “was found with a camp on the side of a hill that belonged to Salt Lake City,” his affidavit says. “Male had dug a large hole in the hill as well as steps. Male further had built a shelter with wood and other materials into the hill.

“A city employee that worked for the parks department estimated the cost of cleaning and repairing the hill to be $15,000-$20,000.”

Lozano-Arreola was ordered held without bail. The SLCPD officer who filed the affidavit said Lozano-Arreola is not a U.S. citizen, and has been deported in the past. If released, the officer speculated that Lozano-Arreola might flee to Mexico.

As of Sunday, Lozano-Arreola remained in the Salt Lake County jail system.