Man jailed in Sevier County for allegedly speeding, fleeing Troopers, transporting drugs, stolen gun

SALINA, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man stopped for impeding traffic in Sevier County was booked into jail after troopers say he fled from the traffic stop, was found to have illegal drugs, and told officers he had been traveling illegally to deliver a stolen gun to another gang member.

Jaime Moreno Reyes, 21, was booked into jail on Tuesday after being stopped by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper near mile post 51 on Interstate 70.

“I observed an eastbound Chevy Equinox traveling in the left lane at a speed of approximately 68 mph in an 80 mph speed zone,” the trooper’s statement says.

The trooper wrote that the SUV continued at the same speed for about a mile before the trooper motioned for it to pull over and made contact with the driver, who was alone in the vehicle.

“He only put the window down a short way and told me he had COVID. I told him the reason for the stop and requested his drivers license and proof of insurance. He showed me an ID card out of Illinois. As I talked with him I could see a glass pipe in plain view on the front passenger floor.”

The trooper told Reyes to exit the vehicle, his report says, and “he rolled up the window and fled from the stop.”

The trooper gave chase, and Reyes “reached speeds at over 100 mph and managed to avoid spikes at two different locations. Another spike deployment was eventually successful in deflating the front passenger side tire. With that wheel down to the rim, the vehicle continued fleeing from me at approximately 80 mph before another successful spike deployment which deflated two other tires on the vehicle.”

The trooper was able to stop Reyes at exit 160 with a PIT maneuver, the affidavit says.

A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana products, including raw marijuana, THC vapes, and a rolled marijuana cigarette, plus the glass pipe and other paraphernalia.

Suspecting Reyes had disposed of evidence along the roadway, officers searched I-70 near Salina and found “a Glock 9mm handgun and a loaded magazine for it which were collected for evidence.”

Reyes was taken to the UHP office in Richfield for interview.

“Post Miranda he admitted to being affiliated with the Latin King Gang, and meets the criteria for being a member of the gang. He also admitted that the purpose of his trip was to transport the handgun for another gang member. He claimed possession of the handgun that was found on I-70 near Salina, and that he had thrown it out because he believed it to be stolen.

“He also informed us that he was currently out on bail for criminal charges in Illinois and as part of his release he was not supposed to leave the state.”

A records check revealed Reyes had no driver license.

Reyes faces charges of:.

Failure to respond to the command of police, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Infractions: Impeding traffic, speeding, and no valid license — never obtained license

Reyes is being held without bail.